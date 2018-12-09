Sun. Dec 9th, 2018
What to Eat to Gain Weight. It is absolutely essential that you still eat healthy foods and live an overall healthy lifestyle. Now let’s look at several effective ways to gain weight fast.

Weight gain and muscle gain diet, Home Remedies for Fast Weight Gain, How to gain Weight quickly.

48 thoughts on “What to Eat to Gain Weight

  20. Breakfast
    Select from one of the following menus

    Orange juice (12-oz glass)
    Bowl of Cheerios (large) with granola added, skim milk
    Bagel or 2 slices of wheat toast with 1 tablespoon of peanut butter on each piece
    or

    2 pieces of fruit
    A glass of juice (12 oz)
    A breakfast sandwich on an English muffin
    Scrambled eggs (2)
    2 pieces of ham
    2 slices of cheese
    or

    Bagel with 1 tablespoon of peanut butter
    Smoothie, made with:
    1 scoop of protein powder
    8 oz yogurt
    12 oz skim milk
    1 cup of frozen fruit
    smoothie for post workout snack
    ROMAN LARIN / EYEEM
    Post-Workout Snack
    Eat something within 15 minutes of finishing your workout, even if you are not hungry. If you exercise more than once a day, you need to eat something after every workout. Choose between one of the following options that are optimized to recover as well as increase weight.

    Sports drink
    Snack (choose one)
    Peanut butter and jelly sandwich
    A container of yogurt with granola
    A small bag of trail mix and sports drink
    Energy bar
    Lunch
    Select from one of the following menus
    Submarine sandwich on whole wheat (12-inch), made with one of the following proteins:
    Chicken
    Tuna
    Steak
    Ham and cheese
    Baked chips
    Juice
    or

    Grilled chicken salad
    Baked potato
    Juice
    or

    Bagel sandwich with turkey, cheese, and fruit
    Pasta with sauce and 2 pieces of chicken
    Salad
    or

    Omelet with 3 eggs, cheese, vegetables,
    Hash browns
    Toast (2 slices)
    Afternoon Snack
    Drink (choose one)
    Low-fat milk
    Juice
    Snack (choose one)
    Banana with peanut butter (2 tablespoons)
    Trail mix with cereal, nuts, and dried fruit (1 cup or 2 handfuls)
    Cheese and whole wheat crackers
    Cereal (large bowl)
    Dinner
    Split your plate evenly between protein and carbohydrates

    Protein (choose one)
    Steak
    Chicken
    Fish
    Pork
    Turkey
    Carbohydrates (choose one)
    Pasta
    Baked potato
    Rice
    Corn
    Side (choose one)
    Salad
    Cooked vegetables
    Fruit
    Drink (choose one)
    Low-fat milk
    Juice
    Late-Night Snack
    Snack (choose one)
    Smoothie or protein shake with ice added
    Peanut butter and jelly sandwich

  37. i want to get huge i go to the gym right now im 76 kg and i eat a lot but i have to eat big to get big eat big more weights heavy weights eat anything fat and everything no diet to get huge eat everything thats on the table thats how you will get huge and thats how i got results
    from 50 kg to 80 in 2 years

  40. I feel depressed about my weight so ill just eat 3 bananas a day with a cup of milk and basically force eat and sit down without moving im also trying to play fortnite so i can get fatter faster

