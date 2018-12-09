What to Eat to Gain Weight. It is absolutely essential that you still eat healthy foods and live an overall healthy lifestyle. Now let’s look at several effective ways to gain weight fast.
Weight gain and muscle gain diet, Home Remedies for Fast Weight Gain, How to gain Weight quickly.
48 thoughts on “What to Eat to Gain Weight”
Is this video a joke?
cant relate.
I am 128 pound
i might try this. wish me good luck. 💜
I'm 24 5ft7 and only 50kg…what to do
But I am extreme body…!!!
This foods useful for me…??
It's gain my weight…??
Gaining weight is essential to look great but we must eat healthy, and also we should consume milk after taking banana, try not to consume these two combined or in the form of banana shake as banana shake takes time to get digested.
I'm 25 skinny as fuck. I thought i was so thin, until I read all the comments here and found out that there are many more skinny people than me. Now I'm confident….lol
I was 102 and I got to 118 without even trying so I’m guessing if I actually eat those foods I’ll really gain some more weight
fck it. Im 16, 5'0 and 36 kg.
I'm allergic to eggs😕
I'm too poor to gain weight though..
i’m going to try this, i currently weigh about 80 ish pounds?(sorry my scale is broken rip😂) and i will update next week.
Breakfast
Select from one of the following menus
Orange juice (12-oz glass)
Bowl of Cheerios (large) with granola added, skim milk
Bagel or 2 slices of wheat toast with 1 tablespoon of peanut butter on each piece
or
2 pieces of fruit
A glass of juice (12 oz)
A breakfast sandwich on an English muffin
Scrambled eggs (2)
2 pieces of ham
2 slices of cheese
or
Bagel with 1 tablespoon of peanut butter
Smoothie, made with:
1 scoop of protein powder
8 oz yogurt
12 oz skim milk
1 cup of frozen fruit
smoothie for post workout snack
Post-Workout Snack
Eat something within 15 minutes of finishing your workout, even if you are not hungry. If you exercise more than once a day, you need to eat something after every workout. Choose between one of the following options that are optimized to recover as well as increase weight.
Sports drink
Snack (choose one)
Peanut butter and jelly sandwich
A container of yogurt with granola
A small bag of trail mix and sports drink
Energy bar
Lunch
Select from one of the following menus
Submarine sandwich on whole wheat (12-inch), made with one of the following proteins:
Chicken
Tuna
Steak
Ham and cheese
Baked chips
Juice
or
Grilled chicken salad
Baked potato
Juice
or
Bagel sandwich with turkey, cheese, and fruit
Pasta with sauce and 2 pieces of chicken
Salad
or
Omelet with 3 eggs, cheese, vegetables,
Hash browns
Toast (2 slices)
Afternoon Snack
Drink (choose one)
Low-fat milk
Juice
Snack (choose one)
Banana with peanut butter (2 tablespoons)
Trail mix with cereal, nuts, and dried fruit (1 cup or 2 handfuls)
Cheese and whole wheat crackers
Cereal (large bowl)
Dinner
Split your plate evenly between protein and carbohydrates
Protein (choose one)
Steak
Chicken
Fish
Pork
Turkey
Carbohydrates (choose one)
Pasta
Baked potato
Rice
Corn
Side (choose one)
Salad
Cooked vegetables
Fruit
Drink (choose one)
Low-fat milk
Juice
Late-Night Snack
Snack (choose one)
Smoothie or protein shake with ice added
Peanut butter and jelly sandwich
Potatoes. TBH these natural foods do nothing for weight gain. If people want to get fat they should eat bread and nothing but bread.
Thanks
I literally eat those stuff everyday and I still super skinny
Eggs boiled or cooked. Thats all you need. Also eat Salmon daily that fish will put the weight on.
Can i put the eggs with toyo? Ehile i eat the whole of it?
Im 29yer old and my heavy is 43 im verry thin anyone can help me ?
What about almond milk? I hate the taste of cows milk.
A struggle i have is i want to not be skinny but when there is certain foods to eat i cant eat it because im very picky with food 😭😭
Imma try dis
ppl who r lactos intolerant n mango too if u consume these u will lose more weight by diarrhea
I'm 39. 35kg and 5'9 tall. People say Im a dead man walking but I feel so fat 😂
Hi. Nice information you shared. I would like to add some more. If you are interested you can visit
Watching the video to make sure I don't eat them cz I want to loose weight
Is coconut milk okay?
i want to get huge i go to the gym right now im 76 kg and i eat a lot but i have to eat big to get big eat big more weights heavy weights eat anything fat and everything no diet to get huge eat everything thats on the table thats how you will get huge and thats how i got results
from 50 kg to 80 in 2 years
Warm milk is disgusting
I'm just 42kg…….. Shit…. Even my age 19……….i just want increase my size 😣😣😣😣
I feel depressed about my weight so ill just eat 3 bananas a day with a cup of milk and basically force eat and sit down without moving im also trying to play fortnite so i can get fatter faster
I see many people keep on talking about Clegenatur Methods (do a google search). But Im uncertain if it's good. Have you ever tried this popular breast enhancement secrets?
i have quest,, why do we eat white part of egg not yellow part
amazing really
I'm 15, 5'6" and my weight is 50 kg. I need to gain wait because I'm too skinny. Wish me luck!
How do u know if all of this won’t go to your stomach
i'm 20 years old. My height is 5'8 and i weigh 95 pounds. I'm going to try this out and see how much i can gain in two weeks. I will be back to give results.
I tried all of them…… it didn't work D: