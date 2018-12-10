This is What REALLY Happens to Your Luggage!

Get more Tips here! www.destinationtips.com
Secrets Baggage Handlers Keep Hidden From Customers
Every time you fly, you’re putting your trust in someone you’ve never met: a baggage handler. But who are they… and how much do they really care about the job at hand? Well, here are some secrets of professional baggage handlers.
.
1. Theft Does Happen
Your stuff’s pretty safe when you check your bags. Usually, the worst that could happen is them not being very gentle with it. However, Miami-Dade Police Department recently set up hidden cameras to investigate luggage thefts, and caught several baggage handlers pocketing booty.
2. Which Airport Has the Most Baggage Theft Claims?
That dubious honor goes to New York’s J.F.K., followed by L.A.X and Orlando International. The problem at J.F.K. caused El Al Airlines to set up a hidden camera operation in 2013.
3. The Bag Toss Game
An anonymous baggage handler admitted that he and his coworkers had made a game of tossing the bags from the belly of the plane onto the conveyor belt. They’d throw the bags at each other as hard as they can, sometimes causing damage.
4. The Damageable Bag
One baggage handler said that the more high-end bags, like Louis Vuitton, were more prone to getting damaged. And when you consider the aforementioned bag toss game, it’s probably a good idea to look for durability when buying luggage.
5. Larger Aircraft
This is probably (maybe) a little bit daunting to the industry, but larger planes are actually loaded by machine onto the plane (which eliminates the need for “throwing” your bag).
6. The Environment
It’s a tough job. Baggage handlers have to keep their head on a swivel when they’re on the tarmac. It’s hot, there are jet engines firing, and the noise is so loud that hearing protection is an absolute must.
7. Dear Lord, the Heat
Imagine the summer, when the heat spikes and even leaving the house seems like a chore. Then, imagine that the driving heat feels closer to 120 degrees because you’re surrounded by jet engines and a sea of heat-collecting concrete. Then, imagine that on top of that, you’re crammed into the hold of a plane having to stack luggage precisely. That’s July for a baggage handler.
8. The Back Problems
Professional baggage handlers who stick with the job tend to suffer from severe joint and muscle pains and chronic back problems. And it’s no wonder, they sometimes haul as many as 125,000 bags in a single year. That’s about 340 suitcase a day!
9. More Than Just Bags
Just remember that the team on the tarmac has to handle much more than just your luggage. Most airports have a wide variety of cargo being transported; in addition, lots of baggage handlers also direct the pilots, secure the planes, and hook up any necessary cables.
10. So What’s the Pay Like?
Poor. Most airport baggage handler jobs only pay about minimum wage. What’s more, some shifts begin as early as 4 a.m. In other words, it’s a tough job… but with one pretty decent benefit. Baggage handlers fly for free!
25 thoughts on “This is What REALLY Happens to Your Luggage!”
I love how they show lufthansa , had my first flight with that shithole ,lost my baggage
I've just started work as a baggage handler. It's minimum wage, hard hours and hard work. But the people you work with make it more chill and bearable. Believe me when I say, we don't mean to damage your luggage, we just have to be rough in order to keep a flight moving on schedule. If we were to carefully place bags then your flight would not depart on time. And also, if you feel the need to pack a bag that weighs like an absolute brick, we feel entitled to just smash your case. Just because you have a big baggage allowance, doesn't mean you should use it. It causes immense pain for some of us. I enjoy the job however, you work with funny characters, I'm around aircraft which I love, and the airport is just an amazing atmosphere.
what does this have to do with our luggage
Frick I went to Orlando international…
they broke mah pink luggage ;-;
Australia is honest
well imagine getting paid minimum wage $7/hr. then have 2deal w/btchy passengers that irk the hell outta u. w/little respect from supervisers pilots flight attendants etc. how will u relieve ur stress?. throwing bags is thecure. sorry people. take carryons ¬hing else. nobody can keep kissing ur prestigious a all day long. duhhh
I going full my bag with led all the way up
Wait they fly for free
clickbait
has my dad done this? He worked as a baggage handler.
Thats what happened to my god damn laptop then
I don’t care
1 like = 1 bag save
This is what happened
1.back ripped
2. 2 wheels missing
3.dammeged
4. I hate you
My luggage is riped
What about an instrument?
When my friend Seren went to the Maldives, her bag contained her laptop and phone. When she got them out in her hotel, they were both broken. :/
🤜🏻👷🏻♂️
Once we went to Europe and when we were going back to America, and when we were in the airport about to pick up our luggage we found that my dad’s watch was gone. My mom contacted the airport and thats what happened.
fuck you israel yeahhh
i saw the people at ryanair put the bags very carefully
In Japan they care about u r things and they don’t steal and they love there job most Asian r nice and don’t trow s***
It must be boiling in December
This is why we always have a coded padlock on our bags
*tarmac*,
PLEASE IT'S A RAMP, OR AN APRON,