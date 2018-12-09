These Amazing Animal Bridges Save 1000’s of Animals Every Year

Get more Tips here! http://www.destinationtips.com
Here are some of the World’s most Amazing Animal Bridges, not just for woodland animals! There are crab bridges and even fish bridges!!
#1
THE BLUE PENGUIN UNDERPASS IN NEW ZEALAND
#2
A CRAB BRIDGE IN CHRISTMAS ISLAND, AUSTRALIA
#3
ONE OF 24 GREEN OVERPASSES IN BANFF NATIONAL PARK, CANADA
#4
ELEPHANT TUNNEL IN KENYA
#5
ROPE LADDERS IN HUME HIGHWAY IN VICTORIA
#6
A FISH LADDER IN CALIFORNIA
#7
TURTLE TUNNEL IN KOBE, JAPAN
