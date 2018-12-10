Use this link to get a free trial of Blinkist and -20% off your first subscription. Learn from the greatest non-fiction books in bite-sized chunks: http://blinkist.com/businesscasual
Support us on Patreon to get early access to our future videos: https://www.patreon.com/business_casual
Join us at our subreddit and on social media:
Reddit: https://reddit.com/r/businesscasual
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/business.casual.yt
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BusinessCasual0
27th video of the Behind the Business Series.
Porsche is a German automobile manufacturer specializing in high-performance sports cars, SUVs and sedans. Porsche is headquartered in Stuttgart, and is owned by Volkswagen, which is itself majority-owned by Porsche Automobil Holding. While Porsche was created in 1931 by Ferdinand Porsche, he had been building cars long before that for other companies.
Porsche has become famous internationally for their sports cars. Their most famous models are the Porsche 356 and the Porsche 911. The Porsche 911 is still in production today, more than 50 years after its introduction. The company today also produces SUVs like the Cayenne and Macan.
Under the kind patronage of Samuel Patterson.
35 thoughts on “The Story of Porsche: From WW2 to the 911”
Porsche is naxi confirmed
hey business casual you promised a whole other video on vw and porshe, still waitiing…
you spelled prosche wrong
PORSCHE not PORSHE
A story about tanduay rhum? San miguel corporation of the philippines vs san miguel in spain?
German cars are trash and American made cars are even more trash that's why I only drive Japanese cars reliability and quality is a big deal to me the majority of them may be underpower but that's the reason why they're fuel economy cars Toyotas Hondas Nissan and Subaru is all I'll ever drive Korean cars are junk
„Porshe“? Really?
yesss, acquisitions consulting by fanagle, cheetim & howe.
Myer
This channel deserves millions of subs. Great content, Thank you.
My mom has a black Porsche that has red leather seats
Fuck off a 911 is not beautiful
Thats right! The first supercars ever made.
A member of Der Nazi Party!..
i got a porsche ad before the video
Missed the 9 11 opportunity for a joke.
With which program does he create these amazing videos? Absolutly entertaining!
My dream car is a Konezeg
Here in germany car Companies are allowed all sorts of fuckery
Its abomidable
do Volvo!
It was originally called the 901
3:37 Correction: It won its class in the 1951 24 Hours of Le Mans.
porshe xD
The title is bad
You should do one on a bank like TD
call 911
Do Behind the Business Disney.
Make videos on Tata group, Reliance group, Birla family, Mahindra and Mahindra, Arcelor Mittal, etc.
Please do SAAB next!
So I could be wrong but basically Porsche owns Volkswagen and Volkswagen owns Porsche 😂
Porche did 9/11
Original VW design was stolen from Tatra – it's important to mention that.
Also, worth mention, story that 911 was originally called 901 (until Peugeot protested)
WhatsApp about their tractora,p111 diesel cabriolet
man, only 10 seconds. 10 SECONDS
Thanks for saying Porsche right