The Story of Porsche: From WW2 to the 911

27th video of the Behind the Business Series.

Porsche is a German automobile manufacturer specializing in high-performance sports cars, SUVs and sedans. Porsche is headquartered in Stuttgart, and is owned by Volkswagen, which is itself majority-owned by Porsche Automobil Holding. While Porsche was created in 1931 by Ferdinand Porsche, he had been building cars long before that for other companies.

Porsche has become famous internationally for their sports cars. Their most famous models are the Porsche 356 and the Porsche 911. The Porsche 911 is still in production today, more than 50 years after its introduction. The company today also produces SUVs like the Cayenne and Macan.

Under the kind patronage of Samuel Patterson.