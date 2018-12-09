The Rise of EA ... And Where It Went Wrong

Share

26th video of the Behind the Business Series.

Electronic Arts is an American video game company founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins. EA was a pioneer of the early home computer games industry and was notable for promoting the designers and programmers responsible for its games.

Electronic Arts develops, markets, publishes, and distributes video games for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets . EA develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties. EA markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution channels, as well as through retail channels, such as mass market retailers, electronics specialty stores, and game software specialty stores.

