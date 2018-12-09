Sun. Dec 9th, 2018
Business

The Rise of EA … And Where It Went Wrong

By itsnewstime / December 9, 2018

The Rise of EA ... And Where It Went Wrong



You can build a world-class website for dirt cheap with Squarespace; just visit this link and you’ll get a free trial + 10% off on your first order: http://squarespace.com/businesscasual

Support us on Patreon to get early access to our future videos: https://www.patreon.com/business_casual

Join us at our subreddit and on social media:

Reddit: https://reddit.com/r/businesscasual
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/business.casual.yt
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BusinessCasual0

26th video of the Behind the Business Series.

Electronic Arts is an American video game company founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins. EA was a pioneer of the early home computer games industry and was notable for promoting the designers and programmers responsible for its games.

Electronic Arts develops, markets, publishes, and distributes video games for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets . EA develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties. EA markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution channels, as well as through retail channels, such as mass market retailers, electronics specialty stores, and game software specialty stores.

Under the kind patronage of Samuel Patterson.

itsnewstime

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

You may also like

48 thoughts on “The Rise of EA … And Where It Went Wrong

  11. "EA ruined everything" come on its not like they ruined everything. All you guys are concerned about is the brand not on how the game looks. Need for speed and sims weren't that bad of a game to play, enspecally sims.

    Reply

  22. Warning! Don't download Crysis (1) from Steam because it won't launch on a 64 bit system, I had to ask for a refund. What's odd is that the old demo that I have still works like a charm. Steam sells a lot of defective crap, and thoughtlessly making no demands that it be even functional.

    Reply

  30. I think the consoles also somewhat destroyed their sports franchises since the consoles are running the same hardware year after year until the next gen consoles come out. That means EA cant jack up the graphics higher and higher. Unlike PC, which become more powerful year after year. I remember hockey on PC was improving with graphics significantly each year.

    Reply

  43. you havent seen ea what they made from you released video to this moment bfv SWBF2 C&C rivals they never change and they attack them fans WOW fallen of ea is verry soon

    Reply

  48. I currently own a PS4 and I will never ever again buy a next gen console, whether Xbox2 or PS5. I am working I don't have time to play online, wait for servers and online players all the while paying up to 5x more than the cost of the original game I bought. Fucked up also that I must pay monthly ISP subscription, PS+ and EA Access (which by the way doesn't cover the other developer's games). From here onwards I'll only buy the Nintendo. I also regret selling off my PS2 all those games I had which were full packages from day1 of purchase

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

shares