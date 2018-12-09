You can build a world-class website for dirt cheap with Squarespace; just visit this link and you’ll get a free trial + 10% off on your first order: http://squarespace.com/businesscasual
26th video of the Behind the Business Series.
Electronic Arts is an American video game company founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins. EA was a pioneer of the early home computer games industry and was notable for promoting the designers and programmers responsible for its games.
Electronic Arts develops, markets, publishes, and distributes video games for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets . EA develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties. EA markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution channels, as well as through retail channels, such as mass market retailers, electronics specialty stores, and game software specialty stores.
48 thoughts on “The Rise of EA … And Where It Went Wrong”
EA Games Stealing Everything
The way they buy and kill the other gaming company the same way they are doing with themselves now.
Yes,they actually shut down the servers for the previous games like fifa 17 server is no more online.
It went wrong when they rereleased the same FIFA game for the 50th time, only to add more microtransactions to remove standard content, only to add a paywall.
3:21 Shaq Fu
DLC
Same fate with SE
Even tho 2k is highway robbery it still has a much bigger market share then nba live ea couldn’t really find the balance
I loved EA too much because of Battlefield ,Need For Speed as well as Mass Effect but they have to Do what they deserve..They should change their Behaviour…..
EA Sports: It's in your WALLET
"EA ruined everything" come on its not like they ruined everything. All you guys are concerned about is the brand not on how the game looks. Need for speed and sims weren't that bad of a game to play, enspecally sims.
This video was made before Battlefront 2 EA. A lot has changed since then.
Nooooooooooooo. Not pandemic
They haven't ruined battlefront yet " well that didn't are well
i imagine apple as some weird guy staring into the stars
i imagine microsoft as a try hard
i imagine ea as somebody that is only looking for money
Main reason i always pirate modern ea games, can't milk us when we milk you
this is where the Google Play store is headed, because google play only promotes/shows these kinds of apps now
R.I.P Mass Erect ………I mean Effect. Mass effect
Im writing a report on EA for a class and your video has help me quite a bit. Thanks.
In order to view the other half of this comment,you must pay $45.99 and we’ll also give you a free copy for another $6.99.
7:51 Fast forward to 2018 and Star Wars Battlefront 2 has also been run into the ground.
Warning! Don't download Crysis (1) from Steam because it won't launch on a 64 bit system, I had to ask for a refund. What's odd is that the old demo that I have still works like a charm. Steam sells a lot of defective crap, and thoughtlessly making no demands that it be even functional.
Let's just be grateful EA doesn't own Rockstar… could you imagine that?
LOL – love the Stevie Wonder pho-ad for Atari. That's a classic!
After the founder of EA departure, everything in EA company start to be worst and worst. The greedy started after then
As long as FIFA is there . EA is fine .
I wish EA goes bankrupt and decent developers buy all the slaughtered intellectual property for proper management and honoring of the hard work of those studios the company purchased.
There is nothing i hate more than DLCs
but Dante's inferno was a badass game,I loved every part of it
I think the consoles also somewhat destroyed their sports franchises since the consoles are running the same hardware year after year until the next gen consoles come out. That means EA cant jack up the graphics higher and higher. Unlike PC, which become more powerful year after year. I remember hockey on PC was improving with graphics significantly each year.
Wooot im the 572,000th viewer!!!
At least the battlefield still works
10:02 What the hell did that new CEO do to make 10X the profits in one year?!
EA it's in the game… yeeet
Dlc is why i dont play destiny
what program does this channel use for editting ?
Dlc and money desire ruined them. Also end of westwood studios was a catastrophy.
I would really love to buy the soundtrack you are using. Do you have any credits to whom it's from?
Rise of ea…
To watch the video pay 13.99$
😁😁
8:00 you were 3 months early. Don't worry they hurt Star wars.
EA and DICE have ruined the Battlefield franchise…
Still waiting for cricket 08
you havent seen ea what they made from you released video to this moment bfv SWBF2 C&C rivals they never change and they attack them fans WOW fallen of ea is verry soon
So it seems ea originals was the original company, meaning everything else is the cancerous tumor of shitty greed. It’s a shame 🙁
They guy worked for apple for crying out loud… This explains everything.
I feel like EA is buying companies and games just to reck them so they don’t get competition
The issue is not with EA but with the millions of idiots who keep buying their shit!
I currently own a PS4 and I will never ever again buy a next gen console, whether Xbox2 or PS5. I am working I don't have time to play online, wait for servers and online players all the while paying up to 5x more than the cost of the original game I bought. Fucked up also that I must pay monthly ISP subscription, PS+ and EA Access (which by the way doesn't cover the other developer's games). From here onwards I'll only buy the Nintendo. I also regret selling off my PS2 all those games I had which were full packages from day1 of purchase