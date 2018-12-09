The first 500 people to use this link will get a 2-month free trial of Skillshare. Learn how to make parallax videos like I do or how to start your own company: http://skl.sh/businesscasual5
42nd video of the Behind the Business Series.
Cambridge Analytica has been in the headlines a lot recently due to their shady past and questionable business practices, but who really runs this mysterious organization? Hint: it’s not Alexander Nix.
In this episode we’ll explore the true origin of Cambridge Analytica and how they got to where they are today.
Under the kind patronage of Dan Supernault, Samuel Patterson, James Gallagher & Brett Gmoser.
42 thoughts on “The Man Behind Cambridge Analytica”
Wait, SCL went to business with Indonesia? I need to get deeper to this.
I have watch ur several vidio and all amaze me. i got sentimental with indonesia since u always mention it several time in other videos
Typical westerners. Just give your privacy up its as useless a tin can.
Is there a list of credible sources that you use for your videos?
Giving someone information that allows them to think about things in a different way is not a bad thing. Especially when the traditional way of thinking is incorrect
Scam artist of highest order ! Taking money and doing very little with fake war rooms ! Good while it lasted I guess
Can I suggest a video on the company Polyvore PLEEEASE. It was a fairly new e-commerce site founded in 2007.
THE reason I would like you guys at BC to look at Polyvore is because I believe there's a very interesting yet sinister story there.
(The site was fashion's answer to Facebook. It was very popular and it had a cult following. However it abruptly ceased operations in April 2018 after it was acquired by the company Ssense and it's users, including me, are still confused as to why. I believe Ssense wanted to impede the success of it's competitors i.e. Net-A-Porter)
Feel free to contact me.
Huge fan of the Business Casual channel all the way from Johannesburg, South Africa 😊
lol, failed twice in Indonesia?
Goodness, there's so much more to this story than is conveyed here…I know, I worked there.
2:50 "change behaviour thru smell" – odour response stimuli… I've had this as part of a fear potentiated stimuli scheme: cupboard & hallway used to have skunkweed blown into them in NuT, as part of a menticide psyop: ('cos I think skunkweed can make ppl psychotic, hence the gig – I was being threatened that the ppl entering my home at night were psychotics. In fact, they were: cut-outs of Northumbria 'police', Gestapocunt division)
thing about CA is that they're a military psyop to target "everyone, everywhere" with primarily stressing manipulations, as that's the easiest, quickest route to dancing neurotic cunts like marionettes.
(all thru mid2012-early2013 – Oh, & if you're listening-in, & I know you are: eat shit)
I bet that their businesses are only getting started…
Lol Facebook got fuck up meanwhile company like Google gets away with it.
I still don't get what they did wrong?
Next do Aperture Science
No Michael Kosinski?
Are you gonna do a follow up video about HRC, the DNC, MI-6, Mossad, & their thousands of duplicitous efforts by the msm, Congress, & the NWO to extort citizens into polarizing their political identities based upon manipulation, pure propaganda, & fear?
Organized crime syndicate.
Do the Clinton Foundation next. Or do corruption and unethical practices only matter when it isn't liberal?
that bastard was working with indian congress
This organization helped topple Gus Dur!? Fuck them then.
So basically this is the fall guy who has finally been deemed expendable. This company is simply just going to change names
There was mention of their involvment with the small Island country of St. Lucia in the 90s…. I could really use some details on that as there is talk of them being invold again is our last election. Please help point me in the right direction.
I bet Nigel will be back to Indonesia for 2019