Sun. Dec 9th, 2018
Business

The Man Behind Cambridge Analytica

By itsnewstime / December 9, 2018

The Man Behind Cambridge Analytica



The first 500 people to use this link will get a 2-month free trial of Skillshare. Learn how to make parallax videos like I do or how to start your own company: http://skl.sh/businesscasual5

Support me on Patreon to get early access to my future videos: https://www.patreon.com/business_casual

Join me at BC’s subreddit and on social media:

Reddit: https://reddit.com/r/businesscasual
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/business.casual.yt
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BusinessCasual0

42nd video of the Behind the Business Series.

Cambridge Analytica has been in the headlines a lot recently due to their shady past and questionable business practices, but who really runs this mysterious organization? Hint: it’s not Alexander Nix.

In this episode we’ll explore the true origin of Cambridge Analytica and how they got to where they are today.

Under the kind patronage of Dan Supernault, Samuel Patterson, James Gallagher & Brett Gmoser.

itsnewstime

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

You may also like

42 thoughts on “The Man Behind Cambridge Analytica

  15. Giving someone information that allows them to think about things in a different way is not a bad thing. Especially when the traditional way of thinking is incorrect

    Reply

  17. Can I suggest a video on the company Polyvore PLEEEASE. It was a fairly new e-commerce site founded in 2007.
    THE reason I would like you guys at BC to look at Polyvore is because I believe there's a very interesting yet sinister story there.
    (The site was fashion's answer to Facebook. It was very popular and it had a cult following. However it abruptly ceased operations in April 2018 after it was acquired by the company Ssense and it's users, including me, are still confused as to why. I believe Ssense wanted to impede the success of it's competitors i.e. Net-A-Porter)
    Feel free to contact me.
    Huge fan of the Business Casual channel all the way from Johannesburg, South Africa 😊

    Reply

  18. Ultra super intelligence[artificial data brain intelligence] is never disclosed to anyone. Even most intelligent Cops do not know how it works📰📰📰📰📰🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎁🎁🎁🎁🎁🎀🎀🎄🎄🎆🎆🎆🎆because it works on its own way far far away =======from Human Interference.

    Reply

  22. 2:50 "change behaviour thru smell" – odour response stimuli… I've had this as part of a fear potentiated stimuli scheme: cupboard & hallway used to have skunkweed blown into them in NuT, as part of a menticide psyop: ('cos I think skunkweed can make ppl psychotic, hence the gig – I was being threatened that the ppl entering my home at night were psychotics. In fact, they were: cut-outs of Northumbria 'police', Gestapocunt division)
    thing about CA is that they're a military psyop to target "everyone, everywhere" with primarily stressing manipulations, as that's the easiest, quickest route to dancing neurotic cunts like marionettes.
    (all thru mid2012-early2013 – Oh, & if you're listening-in, & I know you are: eat shit)

    Reply

  32. Are you gonna do a follow up video about HRC, the DNC, MI-6, Mossad, & their thousands of duplicitous efforts by the msm, Congress, & the NWO to extort citizens into polarizing their political identities based upon manipulation, pure propaganda, & fear?

    Reply

  41. There was mention of their involvment with the small Island country of St. Lucia in the 90s…. I could really use some details on that as there is talk of them being invold again is our last election. Please help point me in the right direction.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

shares