Mon. Dec 10th, 2018
Sports News

Terrell Owens calls Hall of Fame the ‘Hall of Shame’

By itsnewstime / December 10, 2018

Terrell Owens calls Hall of Fame the 'Hall of Shame'



SportsPulse: T.O. doesn’t care about the hall of fame but has said in the past that he doesn’t want to go in as a 49er.

itsnewstime

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

You may also like

18 thoughts on “Terrell Owens calls Hall of Fame the ‘Hall of Shame’

  7. i dont even understand how you jokers expect TO to keep hoping in waiting for these homos to validate him. i dont even understand. like he aint supposed to say forget them. how long is he supposed to keep hoping in them?? I AGREE WITH TO 100 NO 1000%

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

shares