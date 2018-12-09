Parlympian Tucker Dupree opens up about transitioning from life as a normal 17 year old, to becoming a blind swimmer aiming for gold in Rio.
4 thoughts on “Swimming in the dark: The story of blind paralympian Tucker Dupree”
What idiot puts a thumbs down on this video? What a moron! I've met Tucker and his story is an inspiration.
nothing is impossible mentality, …this is the spirit!
So glad these are the role models for @alyssiaupdates alyssiacrook! Team USA!
For anyone interested in the rare inherited disorder that caused Tucker's sudden legal blindness, check out http://www.LHON.org.