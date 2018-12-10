Mon. Dec 10th, 2018
RG3 signs with Ravens: good news for Colin Kaepernick and Johhny Manziel?

By itsnewstime / December 10, 2018

USA TODAY Sports’ Lorenzo Reyes on what the Ravens were thinking when signing Robert Griffin III, and if it increases the chance that Colin Kaepernick or Johnny Manziel make an NFL comeback.

23 thoughts on “RG3 signs with Ravens: good news for Colin Kaepernick and Johhny Manziel?

  1. Manziel immature unproven big mouth.Kap is to much of a piranha not worth enough to replace the loss of revenue. Only actual problem with RG3 is health. So neither of them are like RG3.

  2. I saw a heard a lot of racist remarks about kap when he didn't do what white people wanted him to do even blacks turned they back on him and said shit we can't win anyway whole team black all white spectators take a look at the NBA playoff see who all in there not us

  8. Trumpfor thegr i dont hate black i hate people, if you disrespected the country that myself my family my friends fought for if you dont like our country leave now white niggas and niggas are the bad people now as for nigga kaep he won one game his last yr so my opinion is he's thru no good he stepped into great team after that he went down not only on his knees but also on his game

  18. RGIII had 2 TDs in 5 games because he was playing for the undisputed worst team in NFL history. No team has ever been as bad for as long as the Cleveland Browns.

    Think about this fact regarding the 2016 season.

    RGIII only played 5 games on the undisputed worst team in the league. In 5 games RGIII was able to win ONE game.

    Kaepernick played 12 games on the debatable 2nd worst team of that year. In 12 games Kaepernick won ONE game and it wasn't until his 11th game that he was able to win against a team his team beat early in the year without him.

