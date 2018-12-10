USA TODAY Sports’ Lorenzo Reyes on what the Ravens were thinking when signing Robert Griffin III, and if it increases the chance that Colin Kaepernick or Johnny Manziel make an NFL comeback.
23 thoughts on “RG3 signs with Ravens: good news for Colin Kaepernick and Johhny Manziel?”
Manziel immature unproven big mouth.Kap is to much of a piranha not worth enough to replace the loss of revenue. Only actual problem with RG3 is health. So neither of them are like RG3.
I saw a heard a lot of racist remarks about kap when he didn't do what white people wanted him to do even blacks turned they back on him and said shit we can't win anyway whole team black all white spectators take a look at the NBA playoff see who all in there not us
No because kap took a knee to white people bs is the reason he not in the league let's not sugar coat that!
How's that good news for Kaepernick? There is no justice unless thar was his last name
They got Lamar jackason now😂😂😂😂
Totally different ordeals. Rg3 was only injury prone. Hes good.
I hope the Kap can come back. Considering the devastation caused by the US. War Machine in the name of freedom and False Flags, they should take the Anthem out period.
Trumpfor thegr i dont hate black i hate people, if you disrespected the country that myself my family my friends fought for if you dont like our country leave now white niggas and niggas are the bad people now as for nigga kaep he won one game his last yr so my opinion is he's thru no good he stepped into great team after that he went down not only on his knees but also on his game
I've been a 49er fan since 1956 (kapernick, is a straight-up-piece of shit, QB-wise.) He's a Joe Flacco clone, another truck with a flat.
Nice video, very informative
Who in the hell would want Kaepernick he's too busy whining and bitching he probably hasn't been training he's done he's over it's finished he f*** his own career up
Lol @0:46
Kaepernick > Manziel + Griffin!
Kaep proved he is no good he stepped into a winning team after that yr he kept going down face it he's shitty won one game his last yr proves he's thru
Your IR slot in now open.
Racist people hate Kaepernick( the genocide of racist Patriots) should be celebrated like the 4th of July
The ravens just fucked themselves smfh
RGIII had 2 TDs in 5 games because he was playing for the undisputed worst team in NFL history. No team has ever been as bad for as long as the Cleveland Browns.
Think about this fact regarding the 2016 season.
RGIII only played 5 games on the undisputed worst team in the league. In 5 games RGIII was able to win ONE game.
Kaepernick played 12 games on the debatable 2nd worst team of that year. In 12 games Kaepernick won ONE game and it wasn't until his 11th game that he was able to win against a team his team beat early in the year without him.
Go away Kap. Nobody wants you. Maybe you can start a league in North Korea.
Flacco will play better now, well try to play better, father time will get you.
Funny The Ravens were the begining of the end for him in the first place. If he'd run out of bounds in that game he'd still be a redskin.
How does Manziel get in the same convo as rg3 and kap when manziel has never played very well at the NFL level. Rg3 and kap both should have been at least backups last year. Actually Kap should have been a starter.
Colin is a bum!!! Should've just shut up and got paid! Look at you now Colin! Hahahahahaha screwed yourself you dumb@$$!!!!