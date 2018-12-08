Sat. Dec 8th, 2018
Sports News

Poole scores 26 as No. 5 Michigan beats South Carolina 89-78

By itsnewstime / December 8, 2018

Top 25 Capsules

     

 

 

Source link

itsnewstime

See author's posts

Tags: , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

shares