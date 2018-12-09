Sports News Perth stays in 1st place in A-League with 1-0 win over City By itsnewstime / December 9, 2018 ShareTweetPinGoogle+LinkedIn0shares A first-half goal by Chris Ikonomidis was all the Perth Glory needed to remain in first place in Australia's A-League Source link ShareTweetPinGoogle+LinkedIn0shares itsnewstime See author's posts Tags: Breaking News, Sports, Sports Headlines, Sports News You may also like Swimming in the dark: The story of blind paralympian Tucker Dupree By itsnewstime / December 9, 2018 James Conner: Undefeated By itsnewstime / December 9, 2018 LeBron James surprises Memphis arena employee with game-worn shoes By itsnewstime / December 9, 2018 Khabib Nurmagomedov media scrum at UFC 209 onsale By itsnewstime / December 9, 2018 Must-see images from the 2018 MLS Cup By itsnewstime / December 9, 2018 Post navigation Swimming in the dark: The story of blind paralympian Tucker Dupree Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website