Lukoil: How to Become a Billionaire Russian Oligarch

Share

Tweet

Pin

Google+

LinkedIn 0 shares









Get 7 days of free stock footage, images, and graphics from Storyblocks: http://storyblocks.com/BusinessCasual_1117

Support me on Patreon to get early access to my future videos: https://www.patreon.com/business_casual

Join me at my subreddit and on social media:

Reddit: https://reddit.com/r/businesscasual

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/business.casual.yt

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BusinessCasual0

36th video of the Behind the Business Series.

Lukoil is one of Russia’s largest oil companies. It is also one of the largest global producers of oil. In 2012, the company produced 89.856 million tons of oil (1.813 million barrels) per day.

Originally part of the Soviet Oil industry, Lukoil was created after the fall of the USSR in the wave of privatization that ensued. The chaotic transition to capitalism in Russia allowed several individuals to buy up large Soviet industries for cents on the dollar, becoming very rich in the process.

These Russian oligarchs became billionaires in the span of mere weeks, and Lukoil is one of the companies that made all of that possible.

Under the kind patronage of Dan Supernault and Samuel Patterson.