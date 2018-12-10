Get 7 days of free stock footage, images, and graphics from Storyblocks: http://storyblocks.com/BusinessCasual_1117
Support me on Patreon to get early access to my future videos: https://www.patreon.com/business_casual
Join me at my subreddit and on social media:
Reddit: https://reddit.com/r/businesscasual
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/business.casual.yt
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BusinessCasual0
36th video of the Behind the Business Series.
Lukoil is one of Russia’s largest oil companies. It is also one of the largest global producers of oil. In 2012, the company produced 89.856 million tons of oil (1.813 million barrels) per day.
Originally part of the Soviet Oil industry, Lukoil was created after the fall of the USSR in the wave of privatization that ensued. The chaotic transition to capitalism in Russia allowed several individuals to buy up large Soviet industries for cents on the dollar, becoming very rich in the process.
These Russian oligarchs became billionaires in the span of mere weeks, and Lukoil is one of the companies that made all of that possible.
Under the kind patronage of Dan Supernault and Samuel Patterson.
37 thoughts on “Lukoil: How to Become a Billionaire Russian Oligarch”
most of the oligarchs are jooskis, the rest are non-russian slavic minorities from the former soviet union… har har
lol,I live in Burgas – here Lukoil refines the oil and sends it trought the Balkans. It's also one of the reasons why the air quality here is so bad
Ahh under Yeltsin unemployed numbers went from 4 million people to 70 million. What a great guy… Also sold out the economy to america until Putin reclaimed it for Russia.
Great Putin said, " Russian are bound to be corrupted." LOL
Make a Video on Tata Company(Indian Company).
On 4:18 there is a photo of a bus with "Одесса" (Odessa) written on it. Odessa is a Ukrainian city, not Russian!!!
Did that voucher system come from the Think Tank? 'Cause we tried that over here when we left the British, and it led to Shay's Rebellion which nearly destroyed the country…
Lukoil had a location in my city in Massachusetts. It was changed to a BP.
I feel bad for the Russian people. First they get fucked by the Tsars, so they abolish the monarchy. Then they get fucked by the authoritarian Soviet state until that collapses. Now they get fucked by being in the hands of a few oil barons running the country. Russians are a strong people, hopefully they can truly fix their problems someday.
All oligarchs are jews. Not by accident.
Lukoil supplies my entire country with oil and gas to meet our nations energy needs. We buy it at a record high price and despite all this Lukoil hasn`t paid taxes in over a decade. They do it through Russia`s political and virtually every kind of medallying in our state. The biggest problem is that half the country is just as dumb as the russians and can`t see things through.
The son of Azerbaijanian 🖤🖤🖤
I can't call this bullshit, but for such a short video you have too many mistakes, biggest of which – this story is much more complex, then you show here.
After the fall of the USSR the Russian billionaires oligarchs used their connection with the Russian government to buy Soviet state businesses on the cheap.
Vagit Alekperov isn't jews,i think he's good guy and love mother russia
I used to repair Alekperov's son's RR Wraith. And pensions in Russia are about $40-$250. This happens in one country, in one culture, at the same time, right on my eyes. It's quite dissonant. Such a nice way to make buisness…
So basically people worked in these companies all their lives and as always, abusive people took advantage of the system and stole their papers. And then you would ask, why communism came to be ?
business casual and alux are the best!
Be born jewish 1st……
Great work as usual.
This video is selling an oligarch vs. people narrative that I call bullshit on.
The corruption at the end of the Soviet Union was bad. But that was a government issue. You can’t blame a businessman for bribery when all the other businessmen are doing it – it’s just standard practice at that point, you have to do it to compete.
And private business owner control is certainly better for the masses than government control. History is absolutely overwhelmingly clear on this. The government sucks at running shit other than the violence industry – military and police.
next Airbus. please.
Russia has $75 trillion in natural resources according to the world bank. Oil isn't its only strength they also produce a lot of diamonds.
Step 1 live in a post communist country step 2 buy guns and some people to use those guns step 3 say you claim this oil refinery
The Russian public takes a heck of a beating; from the czars, to Stalin, to the collapse of the union, and even until this very day (sanctions).
They're resilient.
4:18 , That is an ukranian bus going to Odessa
And now European Courts demand Russia pay these people absurd amount of money for robbig the country for years
Same in other post communists countries
My grandparents got a small plot of land and a 2bedroom apartment from those vouchers back in the day.
simple
just steal everything you can reach
which is exactly what they've done
and keep doing it
I just hate how everytime the Eastern block is portrayed by a westner it is said to be like a living shithole. No, a fridge was not a luxury. Everyone had a fridge and I can tell you that there are more people today in the ex-commie countries that will consider a fridge a luxury than there were before. And no one was starving, crops were grown everywhere. We didn't have bananas but we never had food shortages and everyone could afford food. Yeah, $30 might be the typical wage, but consider that days worth of food was around 50 cents and thats while eating out and eating all you can and with drinks aswell. A lot of the community enterteinment like the movies and museums were free or had a symbolic price of literally 1 cent. It wasn't THAT bad. People wanted communism to fall because they thought the west was even better, little did we know that both regimes had their ups and downs. The Eastern block was not North Korea!
How to become a Russian oligarch: Steal the hard work of Soviet society.
how is this any different from usa?
Russia: Good on paper, not in practice
DEATH TO SOCIALISM.
This isn’t what I wanted 🙁
Вот какого хуя я узнаю эту информацию от западного блогера? В школе этому надо было учить, стыдно!