Sat. Dec 8th, 2018
Sports News

LeBron James cuts ribbon at ‘I PROMISE’ school

By itsnewstime / December 8, 2018

LeBron James cuts ribbon at ‘I PROMISE’ school



LeBron James and his charity, “The LeBron James Family Foundation,” partnered with Akron Public Schools to open the I PROMISE school for at-risk youths.

