LeBron James and his charity, “The LeBron James Family Foundation,” partnered with Akron Public Schools to open the I PROMISE school for at-risk youths.
2 thoughts on “LeBron James cuts ribbon at ‘I PROMISE’ school”
He's doing this for some reason. Wait and see if you don't run for office.
God will so bless you so much for this Bron. I’m diggin the “black Clark Kent” thing….you are the real Superman bro. 💯