Khabib Nurmagomedov talks about his plans for the lightweight division at a media scrum at today’s UFC 209 onsale media day in Las Vegas.
Khabib Nurmagomedov talks about his plans for the lightweight division at a media scrum at today’s UFC 209 onsale media day in Las Vegas.
36 thoughts on “Khabib Nurmagomedov media scrum at UFC 209 onsale”
That cough was the cutest!
What he gunna do.
0:47 *cough,,,,, hes not ok
Retard talks about being champion of the division and can't even make weight.
So much for that weight cut
lol
His head movement in this interview is as good as when he fights lol
whats wrong with his right ear he looks like a koala bear
"I must break you"
He's right about Conor and I'm a fan. Obviously because Conor is seen as such a huge star he was going to get that LW title shot straight away, but I don't see him holding it forever. I'm interested to see his LW career properly start
His could have had the belt a long time ago but he pulls out of fights aka
this match is opportunity for khabeeb to prove himself to the world///
"This is what I want…..Broke his face"!
Khabib is the real Champ. And new
i mean im a conor fan but if khabib takes him down its over
he thinks he's unbeatable. Always someone bigger and better Khabib. i hope they knock each other out, cant stand either of them.
"i can give him money if he need money, its ok"
I tell him I have to fight for the title you know this..
savage! humble as well
how is alvarez not a top level light weight??
mcgregor career- fighting smaller guys or bums hahahahaha
KHABIB OWNS YOU FAGGOT
Theres 999 comments and this makes it 1000 like for no reason
he's tired af
if he's going for the fight of the year…then he knows that he's gonna loose 🙂
Tony will beat the overrated BUM Khabib! No question on that. In the process he will knock the arrogance out of Khabib and silence dopey fans saying he will get the title. Assuming he turns up for the fight he does get very scared & nervous hence infrequent fights.
I think Khabib is too self confident
He says that he could smash conor but he is not an easy opponent
this is number one bullshit, how it this guy talking this, who did this guy fight in the top 10 in the lightweight, this guy is number one bullshit 😉
He said if Conor needs money he'll give him money 😂 Khabib is lowkey rich as fuck.
i hope Khabib loses because it annoys the hell out of me to hear him talk about being the best in the world and acting so cocky when in reality he cant strike worth shit, he one dimensional, he has to get ahold of you and take you down and lay on you throwing short punches. ive seen videos of people taking on groups of people and winning because they can box, if you get jumped and your go to moves are wrestling, your gonna get fucked up and back in the day probably killed and his village would be ransacked
GO KHABIB!
He is so underestimating Tony, this could be his downfall.
this elimination match between khabib and Ferguson shouldnt be happening, both have a huge chance at beating connor and the ufc is trying to protect their irish cash cow. we see what you are doing dana you fuck
I really want to like Khabib, but this muslim thing kinda kills it for me.
This guy is the real deal. He's balancing his religion and his proffession. he says he's not going to fight in ramadan and he isnt, belief over money
Donald trumps nightmare = Russian + Muslim
habib will make you all tap like weak chickens
Conor tap like a chicken-