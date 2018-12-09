Sun. Dec 9th, 2018
Sports News

James Conner: Undefeated

By itsnewstime / December 9, 2018

James Conner: Undefeated



After beating cancer just a month ago, Pitt running back James Conner is getting ready to take the field and return to form as one of the premier players in the ACC.

itsnewstime

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

You may also like

2 thoughts on “James Conner: Undefeated

  1. SON OF THE BURGH, WHAT HE CALLS HOME. GOD GRANTED HIM NO WORRY OR STRESS, THE REST WAS UP TO HIM FOR THE LORD KNOWS THE OBSTACLES THAT HE OVERCAME LANDING HIM WHERE HR BELONGS AS EVERYTHING HAPPENED FOR A REASON!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

shares