After beating cancer just a month ago, Pitt running back James Conner is getting ready to take the field and return to form as one of the premier players in the ACC.
2 thoughts on “James Conner: Undefeated”
SON OF THE BURGH, WHAT HE CALLS HOME. GOD GRANTED HIM NO WORRY OR STRESS, THE REST WAS UP TO HIM FOR THE LORD KNOWS THE OBSTACLES THAT HE OVERCAME LANDING HIM WHERE HR BELONGS AS EVERYTHING HAPPENED FOR A REASON!
The next Packers Running Back…?
A great man who had to overcome a great hurdle early in life, James Conner, this is God, come to Bay!