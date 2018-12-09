Health Tip: Improve Your Sleep Habits

(HealthDay News) — Sleep is a complex biological process that helps you process new information, stay healthy and feel rested, the U.S. National Library of Medicine says.

Not getting enough sleep can trigger illness, poor performance in daily activities, memory loss and other health concerns, the agency adds.

Here are suggestions for getting enough quality sleep:

Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day.

Avoid caffeine, especially in the afternoon and evening.

Avoid nicotine.

Exercise regularly, but avoid exercise late in the day.

Avoid alcoholic drinks before bed.

Avoid large meals and beverages late at night.

Don’t take a nap after 3 p.m.

Relax before bed.

Keep the temperature in your bedroom cool.

Eliminate distractions such as noises, bright lights, and a TV, computer or phone in the bedroom.

Get enough sunlight exposure during the day.

Don’t lie in bed awake. If you can’t sleep for 20 minutes, get up and do something relaxing.

See a doctor if you have continued trouble sleeping. You may have a sleep disorder, such as insomnia or sleep apnea.



