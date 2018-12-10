FedEx: How Las Vegas Paid for Your Package

Share

Tweet

Pin

Google+

LinkedIn 0 shares









Support us on Patreon to vote on which company we do next: https://www.patreon.com/business_casual

Join us at our subreddit and on social media:

Reddit: https://reddit.com/r/businesscasual

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/business.casual.yt

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BusinessCasual0

Third video of the Behind the Business Series.

FedEx Corporation is an American multinational courier delivery services company. The name “FedEx” is a syllabic abbreviation of the name of the company’s original air division, Federal Express, which was used from 1973 until 2000.

The company is known for its overnight shipping service, but also for pioneering a system that could track packages and provide real-time updates on package location (to help in finding lost packages), a feature that has now been implemented by most other carrier services.

In April 2015, FedEx acquired their rival firm TNT Express for $4.8 billion as it looks to expand their operations in Europe.