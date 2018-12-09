Sports News Emotional Grayson Allen recollects on his time at Duke By itsnewstime / December 9, 2018 ShareTweetPinGoogle+LinkedIn0shares SportsPulse: After a heartbreaking loss, an emotional Grayson Allen did his best to put into words his time at Duke. ShareTweetPinGoogle+LinkedIn0shares itsnewstime See author's posts Tags: All sports, Sports News, Usa News You may also like MLB winter meetings in Vegas: Perfect for the Bryce Harper free agency show By itsnewstime / December 9, 2018 Jimmy Butler traded to the Sixers By itsnewstime / December 9, 2018 Oosthuizen surges to his 1st South African Open title By itsnewstime / December 9, 2018 Loyola players reflect on shocking win, importance of Sister Jean By itsnewstime / December 9, 2018 Perth stays in 1st place in A-League with 1-0 win over City By itsnewstime / December 9, 2018 Post navigation MLB winter meetings in Vegas: Perfect for the Bryce Harper free agency showThese Amazing Animal Bridges Save 1000’s of Animals Every Year 22 thoughts on “Emotional Grayson Allen recollects on his time at Duke” It's almost like that ball rolling off the rim at the end was karma for all of Allen's behavior problems – that was his Christian Laettner moment and the fates intervened to take it away. Reply by by allen, enjoy NOT playing pro, lul Reply Only memories are tripping tripping and tripping Reply I’m a duke fan but tbh both teams played just to get beat by Villanova .. and duke ain’t ready we lost two games to North Carolina not a meant for season Reply Let’s remember Kansas hadn’t been to the Final Four since 2012. This is Kansas Jayhawks year to win it all. I’m not going to feel sorry for Grayson Allen at all he has a National Championship. Reply Grayson Allen, one of the dirtiest players I’ve ever seen. Don’t really care what happens to him. Zion will bring the cake home next year. Reply Grayson was bricking every shot. Lol. Felt good watching this POS lose. Reply "When Duke loses, we all win." Reply Grayson you can’t be tripping niggas in the nba now , you will get popped real quick Reply Fuck you nigga Reply Don't worry, Duke. Next year is LOADED!! Reply Some of your teammates! lol. Wtf Reply Grayson Allen, the biggest jerk face in the whole NCAA. Don't be like oh Thirst for Thrill you're so mean what did Grayson Allen ever do to you? Well, nothing ever happened to me, but you should ask all the people that he tripped. Anyway, I just have one thing to say, ROCK ….CHALK, JAY….. HAWK, GOOOOO KAYYYYY UUUUUU. Reply Rock Chalk Jayhawk!!!! Reply i know they would have loved to be playing in the Final Four despite not saying it directly in this video , as a Duke fan i’m very disappointed in how that gams ended , Duke could have won with the right calls down the stretch , thanks for not calling timeout Coach K Reply Grayson trash Reply As a Clemson Fan and an ACC fan,Grayson has been great for our league. Reply Grayson such a baby stop crying u're a man Reply #GDTBATH Reply Duke got robbed! Reply Well that's the last time we see both of those guys in a duke jersey Reply Baka Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website
