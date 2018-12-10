Mon. Dec 10th, 2018
Chloe Kim and her dad won the Olympics and our hearts

She’s 17 years old and already snagged a gold medal for her feat over the halfpipe, but it’s her dad’s homemade sign and their heartwarming relationship that’s captivating America.

  2. Having a father can often make ones future when it comes to setting the bar high and reaching it. There is a recurring theme in the winners. There is a lot to be said for purposely choosing a man who will stay and then choosing to not push him out of the family. It's easier than ever now to just move the father out on a whim and have him pay money via the state. I know this all sounds like a weird observation but start noticing it. Be careful with this war on men.

