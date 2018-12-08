Support us on Patreon to get early access to our future videos: https://www.patreon.com/business_casual
Join us at our subreddit and on social media:
Reddit: https://reddit.com/r/businesscasual
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/business.casual.yt
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BusinessCasual0
Seventeenth video of the Behind the Business Series.
AOL was one of the early pioneers of the Internet in the mid-1990s, and the most recognized brand on the web in the U.S
It originally provided a dial-up service to millions of Americans, as well as providing a web portal, e-mail, instant messaging and later a web browser following its purchase of Netscape.
At the height of its popularity, it purchased the media conglomerate Time Warner in the largest merger in U.S. history. AOL rapidly declined thereafter, partly due to the decline of dial-up to broadband.
35 thoughts on “AOL: The Rise and Fall of the First Internet Empire”
Just imagine saying
Ok AOL,
I remember AOL when I was a kid. First thing I did when I got the internet was look for pamela anderson and tommy lees sex tape. GOOD TIMES GOOD TIMES
i had so many trials cds they maid great bb gun targets lul
I work in I. T and I can't stand when people use AOL it's the slowest thing on the planet
the best thing about AOL were the chat rooms ….!
I didn't use AOL, but I did use my dial up modem for Electronic Bulletin Board services. They were a free services set up by hobbyists (Sysops) who set up a computer and their own telephone lines for the purpose. Only one person could use it at a time, unless you include the Sysop who sometimes would chat with you in real time. Otherwise, you would leave your messages in response to other messages left previously. You could also upload and download public domain software and other files.
This video didn't mention the variety of designs on the AOL free CD Rom discs. They got pretty creative. People collect those.
HE'S GERMAN!!! HE KILLED AOL!!!
cable did them dirty… got the money and ran.
Basically Jan fucked them up.
Omg I remember icq
AOL is staffed by nothing but Middle Eastern Negroes. Seen their recruiting information and one must be Jewish to work for them. They are extremely racist and any comments concerning their race will keep you from making comments on their news blogs by recording your IP but comments made against other races are acceptable.
How the mighty have fallen.
god…. i thought i would never have to see or hear from them again
2018: you've got shemale
In UK it was sold to Carphone warehouse. Then service goes off.
Funny. My main email account is still an AOL mail account.
Freckin' Dial Up
Beep beep beep beep beep. Beeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeep.(Picture of little man running) Beeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeep. Beep. Beep. Beep. 5 minutes later: "I'm finally on!"
I used AOL in the early 2000's too very nostalgic
286 m Mount Vernon VA
This was excellent
Annoying music. Dislike!
why did they buy it for 4.4 billion? what a waste of money…it was a dead product by 2010's
Zwai das yiou zpeak like zis?
Great video. So glad AOL got exposed for the crooked business dinosaur they were. You can always tell the companies which will fail by the way they treat the customers. Circuit Shitty and Ballbuster, to name a couple others, were both doomed. Once a company is snakebitten, that's all she wrote. Beware of the company known as Spectrum. They are incapable ass clowns. Good day
The happiest day of my life very well may have been when AOL announced unlimited time online.
YOU’VE GOT MAIL
A/S/L
Thumbs up if you had sex with someone you met on an AOL Chat room
Netzero was gave to people at circuit city for a 2 yr period with the purchase of a pc on credit card. I hate the sound of old dial up lol. Something to be thankful for
Sooo funny the end …hahahaha
In the UK the CD was given away in stores. Most of them ended up outside being used as Frisbee's outside the stores. This led to complaints and the stores stopped giving them away.
At Christmas they were used as free Christmas tree decorations by putting two of them together back to back and hanging them on the tree with coloured cord or ribbons.
Not sure how many got used for their intended purpose but as there was already a number of providers it would not have been many.
In the mid 90s to early 2000s we had AOL because there was no DSL or cable service to the unincorporated part of the town we lived in. I was in an AOL chat room one time and said a few curse words and they suspended our account for 10 days! Hahaha, my brother and parents were so pissed! My brother was the first to find out, luckily, as he called up the customer service hotline and they apparently gave him a word-for-word account of what I said. So at least my parents didn't have to get a transcript of their 11 year old son being a troll.
Can you imagine having your internet service cut off for cursing a few times on the internet! My oh my, it was a different time back then. As for kids 'not understanding' that's true…. but then in another 20 years they will be complaining about kids 'not understanding' something else that the kids of that day will take for granted. I feel like I was born at such an interesting time with the birth of the internet and home computers becoming a reality. Then I turned 16 just in time for cell phone (old nokia with 'snake' as it's only game was my first) to have a cell phone. I was on the first real social media network of MySpace then went to college just in time to join Facebook when you needed a university email address to be able to join (it was just a college thing back then!). Video games existed before I was born but I was able to be a kid when they really came into their own as a medium and industry. Not long after I was born was when 'modern' TV became a thing with 100+ channels instead of just a handful.
I feel like the only comparable time in history would be for kids growing up at the beginning of the industrial revolution. While it'd obviously be nice to sort of reverse your life, I don't think I'll ever wish I grew up in another era in the future instead of the one I did (or the ones I will live to see, anyway). It was such an interesting and revolutionary time period where amazing advancements in technology were commonplace and even expected from just one year to the next. Not to mention things like relative peace in the world and everyone in it becoming wealthier. I will have seen billions lifted up out of poverty by the end of my life. This will be a period of history that will always be remembered and studied, and I actually got to live through it. I really believe that even in 10000 years this time period will be looked at as a truly special moment in human history.
6:06 gave me a scare damn!