AOL: The Rise and Fall of the First Internet Empire

Share

Tweet

Pin

Google+

LinkedIn 0 shares









Support us on Patreon to get early access to our future videos: https://www.patreon.com/business_casual

Join us at our subreddit and on social media:

Reddit: https://reddit.com/r/businesscasual

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/business.casual.yt

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BusinessCasual0

Seventeenth video of the Behind the Business Series.

AOL was one of the early pioneers of the Internet in the mid-1990s, and the most recognized brand on the web in the U.S

It originally provided a dial-up service to millions of Americans, as well as providing a web portal, e-mail, instant messaging and later a web browser following its purchase of Netscape.

At the height of its popularity, it purchased the media conglomerate Time Warner in the largest merger in U.S. history. AOL rapidly declined thereafter, partly due to the decline of dial-up to broadband.