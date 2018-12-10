Sports News A tour of the Vikings’ new stadium By itsnewstime / December 10, 2018 ShareTweetPinGoogle+LinkedIn0shares USA TODAY Sports Tom Pelissero takes a tour with Minnesota Vikings President Mark Wilf around U.S. Bank Stadium. ShareTweetPinGoogle+LinkedIn0shares itsnewstime See author's posts Tags: All sports, Sports News, Usa News You may also like With stunning loss to Dolphins, Patriots show they haven’t found finishing touch By itsnewstime / December 10, 2018 Chloe Kim and her dad won the Olympics and our hearts By itsnewstime / December 10, 2018 Dolphins pulled off miracle win thanks to Gronk’s awful tackling angle By itsnewstime / December 9, 2018 Turbo Tax: ‘Boston Tea Party’ By itsnewstime / December 9, 2018 Emotional Grayson Allen recollects on his time at Duke By itsnewstime / December 9, 2018 Post navigation Disney, Comcast to Account for Nearly 40% of Spending on U.S. ProgrammingElectric Shock First Aid Treatment: What should you do if someone gets an electric shock! Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website