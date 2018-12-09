Share

When traveling to a country like Laos, failing to adhere to its cultural and unspoken social rules could potentially turn your trip into a nightmare.

So here are 5 Things NOT TO Do in Laos!

1. Don’t Keep Valuables in Your Pockets

According to travel advisories, pickpocketing is huge throughout the country, especially where tourists convene. Also, make sure to remove all of your possessions out of your vehicle, and hold on tight to your purse while walking down the street.

2. Don’t Wear Revealing Clothing

Many cities are homes to sacred temples, so showing respect through your clothing choices is encouraged. Arms, shoulders, and knees should be covered at all times. If you feel you’re getting strange looks, cover up!

3. Don’t Give Your Passport as Collateral

You rent out a bicycle or motorbike to make your way around town. But many of these small shop owners are actually scammers that ask you to leave your passport as collateral for a bike rental. They then have someone “steal” the bike. You’re charged a hefty fee, and your passport is held until you fork over the cash.

4. Don’t Show PDA

If you want to hold hands, hug, and smooch your partner, make sure it isn’t done in public. In Laos this makes the locals very uncomfortable. If you just can’t keep your hands off your honey, do so in private.

5. Don’t Be Unhygienic

Always make sure you look as presentable as possible. Looking a disheveled, hot mess in the temples is a sign of disrespect. Cleanliness is a big deal in Laos, and bad body odor will get you dirty looks. So apply deodorant so you don’t stink up the streets.

