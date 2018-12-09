Get more Tips here! http://www.destinationtips.com
When traveling to a country like Laos, failing to adhere to its cultural and unspoken social rules could potentially turn your trip into a nightmare.
So here are 5 Things NOT TO Do in Laos!
1. Don’t Keep Valuables in Your Pockets
According to travel advisories, pickpocketing is huge throughout the country, especially where tourists convene. Also, make sure to remove all of your possessions out of your vehicle, and hold on tight to your purse while walking down the street.
2. Don’t Wear Revealing Clothing
Many cities are homes to sacred temples, so showing respect through your clothing choices is encouraged. Arms, shoulders, and knees should be covered at all times. If you feel you’re getting strange looks, cover up!
3. Don’t Give Your Passport as Collateral
You rent out a bicycle or motorbike to make your way around town. But many of these small shop owners are actually scammers that ask you to leave your passport as collateral for a bike rental. They then have someone “steal” the bike. You’re charged a hefty fee, and your passport is held until you fork over the cash.
4. Don’t Show PDA
If you want to hold hands, hug, and smooch your partner, make sure it isn’t done in public. In Laos this makes the locals very uncomfortable. If you just can’t keep your hands off your honey, do so in private.
5. Don’t Be Unhygienic
Always make sure you look as presentable as possible. Looking a disheveled, hot mess in the temples is a sign of disrespect. Cleanliness is a big deal in Laos, and bad body odor will get you dirty looks. So apply deodorant so you don’t stink up the streets.
Where do you want to know what NOT to do in next?
Comment Below!
25 thoughts on “5 Things NOT To Do in Laos”
Mekong the cardle of life
From Laos
I remember landing in Vientiane a year ago and being driven to the hotel from the airport and the streets were all lined with thousands of children waving flags. I thought of wow this is amazing, a welcoming committee, that's awfully nice. Then I found out it was because we landed about the same time as President Xi, and he was not far behind us. Oh well.
you travel to laos just for enjoy what you need to enjoy of and go home . you not suport to go attact their culture and picking on what they eat or what they do . because thats going to make them get up on you .
peoples wear nice cloths go to temple just at the day they do pray . just like westhern go to church on sunday .
this show is kind of going too far . you can wear anything . but do not wear under wears or bikini . specially walk cross budist temple . you should know that each people have they own culture . different race . different living . different behavior . if you are disagree . just do not go . you go see different culture from you and making fun . that means you are the one was create the world poplem .
you talk about pick porket . scam. that sould be thai . phillipine . vietnam these country are # 1 . not many in laos .
go do your pig culture in your westhern coutry . we not accept you and your dirty culture . stop try to rule people go to your ways . we accept chinese only .
yeh' i heard alot of laos people they are talk about the westhern people go in laos and do ugly acting.show that laos people were poor. feel like westhern are come step on our soul . maybe laos people were poor but we live our life our way our land our right and we proud . we don't want no body come step on us. or we will get up. we and chinese had sent westhern home from 1975 . because of your dirty culture .
I went to Laos 2 months ago and I’m Laotian and you do not need to cover your shoulders or knees and you can still kiss, hug,or hold hands in public as long as it’s not Making out
Alot of this is common sense.
All wrong I from loas
They are very poor
Good introduce
do indonesian
I know this :0
I’m Laos and I know this .
Laos is the best accept all the bug bites I got and how hot it is
And if you want to get marry a girl, make sure that you have enough money to buy her as sin sort. And do not ask her to have sex before married because it is their rules, even bikini is still not allowed to do. Ok
lol
Now I know why I act the way I am 🙂thank you video
things not to to in Croatia
👋👋👋👋
Things not to do in El Salvador.
Please do WISCONSIN 👌
Things to do in Memphis Tennessee and not to do.
Please do Scotland.