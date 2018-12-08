5 Things NOT To Do in Armenia

Share

Armenia.

Heritage of the Kardashians and supposed resting place of Noah’s Ark. However, for a hiccup free vacation there, follow these things not to do when you’re hitting the road in Armenia.

1. Don’t Expect Everyone to Speak English

A lot of people throughout Armenia will speak some English with you. But it’s pretty pompous to expect them to understand you. Just take the time to memorize a few easy phrases like “hello” = Բարեւ ‘Barev’

2. Don’t Skip a Picnic

Armenia is absolutely filled with incredible wine, cheese, fruits and veggies. If you have the opportunity, it’s never a bad idea to grab some delectable goodies and have a nice, lazy picnic in a public area.

3. Don’t Forget To Do Some Research

If you’re an American, it’s likely that your average history class didn’t exactly spend tons of time talking about Armenian culture. So, before you travel there do a little research as the locals will appreciate the passing familiarity with their culture.

4. Don’t Discount Some Adventure Travel

If you’re in Armenia to sit back, look at the scenery and drink some wine, then you came to the right place. But there are plenty of extreme sports available like skiing, rock climbing and even paragliding.

5. Don’t Miss Out on the Churches

Armenia was the first country in the world to adopt Christianity and is also home to Mt. Ararat — the place where Noah’s Ark supposedly made landfall. As a result the country is home to some of the world’s oldest and most beautiful Christian churches.

