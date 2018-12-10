5 Food Tips When in Portugal

Get more Tips here! http://www.destinationtips.com
There’s more than a little bit of old world magic still lingering in the gorgeous cities and green countrysides of Portugal. It’s easy to have a great time there, nonetheless we’ve prepared a few Food Tips to make your trip even better!
1. Don’t Count Your Calories
To put it simply, Portuguese cuisine is freaking awesome. Francesinha (france’s-zeen-ya) and enchidos (en-she-doe) are going to blow your mind and dessert will send you to another world. So, remember that you’re on vacation and try to relax.
2. Find Where The Locals Eat
There are a lot of places that promise tourists an authentic native dish. These places are almost universally NOT the best place. Ask the locals where they like to eat instead and grab a bite there.
3. Try The Wine
Where some countries specialize in beer, whiskey or vodka, Portugal specializes in wine. There are dozens of different labels within the country creating any manor of wine you could possibly imagine.
4. Don’t Eat an Early Dinner
If you’re planning on taking advantage of the Portuguese nightlife try grabbing a late lunch and then eating dinner around 9 p.m, because bars don’t start filling up until around 11.
5. Don’t Drink Too Quickly
A proper night in Portugal can go literally all night long and well into the morning. Most Portuguese partiers will spend the time drinking, but they do so slowly. If you want to hang, you should consider doing the same.
